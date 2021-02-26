Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.53.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.