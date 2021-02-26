Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 2,734 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

AEIS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.