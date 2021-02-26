Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 344,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,247,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

