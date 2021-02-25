Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Up 47.9%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price rose 47.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 339,554,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,024% from the average daily volume of 30,222,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Celsion alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.