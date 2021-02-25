Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Waterco Company Profile
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.