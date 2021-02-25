Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Waterco alerts:

Waterco Company Profile

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.