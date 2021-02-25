Beowulf Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,091.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Beowulf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $9,091.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.00490694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00468224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

