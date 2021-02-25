Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.81. 527,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 435,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.