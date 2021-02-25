International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 9.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 359,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 439,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.