Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.69 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Particl has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $111,233.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,768,710 coins and its circulating supply is 9,732,580 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

