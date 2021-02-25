Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading Up 12.6%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price was up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 415,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 190,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $297.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.