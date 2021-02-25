AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 14.9% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.55. 167,228,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 207,475,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

