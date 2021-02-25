Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 1,886,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,892,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

