Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $389.69 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Serum has a total market cap of $389.69 million and $536.62 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 99.1% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $7.79 or 0.00015475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00500909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00080892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00472914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.