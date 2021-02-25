Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

