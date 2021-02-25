WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from WAM Research’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.30.

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 265,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21), for a total value of A$448,164.00 ($320,117.14). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,415.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

