NRW Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.62.

In other news, insider Julian Pemberton 2,137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

