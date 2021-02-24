Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.50

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

