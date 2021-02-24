Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 795,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,247. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

