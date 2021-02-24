Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 766,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,497,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 841.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.