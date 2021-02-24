FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $29.91 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00035908 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 743,634,569 coins and its circulating supply is 220,514,707 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

