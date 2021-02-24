Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:AWI traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. 638,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,777. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

