Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

