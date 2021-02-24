Chorus Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:CNU)

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$6.88.

In other Chorus news, insider Patrick Strange acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.94 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of A$79,400.00 ($56,714.29). Also, insider Sue Bailey acquired 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.82 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of A$32,855.44 ($23,468.17). In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $120,015.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

