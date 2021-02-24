South32 Limited (S32.AX) (ASX:S32) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

South32 Limited (S32.AX) (ASX:S32) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Get South32 Limited (S32.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Kerr 2,976,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Limited (S32.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 Limited (S32.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.