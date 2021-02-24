NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 5.2%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.84. 2,383,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,171,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get NewAge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.