Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 5.1% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.81 and last traded at $142.20. 809,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 909,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at $56,522,787.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $888,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,153.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

