iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 187,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 175,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $415.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in iCAD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

