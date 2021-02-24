Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 5,668,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,210,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $401,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.