Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

