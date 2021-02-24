Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $2.42-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 7.40-8.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 249,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,351. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.76.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

