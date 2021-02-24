Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.34. 152,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 665,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

