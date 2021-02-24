MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 4,214,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.