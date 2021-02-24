RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Trading Up 6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 177,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 183,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

