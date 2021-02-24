Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

NYSE SPR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,534. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

