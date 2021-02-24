Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX) (MAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 11th

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX) (ASX:MAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

