Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX) (MAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 11th

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX) (ASX:MAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.20.
About Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM.AX)
