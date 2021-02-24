NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (NSC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 17th

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 257.39, a current ratio of 257.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.45.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.