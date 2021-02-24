II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Up 5.5%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $89.31. 1,483,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,625,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -811.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Anne Schwendinger sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $862,617.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,067.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

