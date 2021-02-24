MonaCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.19 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $140.60 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.15 or 0.03225715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00361601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.47 or 0.01055691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.11 or 0.00388600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00405649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023328 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

