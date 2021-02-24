Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 33,966,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,080,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
DNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.16.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
