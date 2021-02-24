Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 33,966,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,080,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

DNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

