RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 103,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 141,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.