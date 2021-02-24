Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 120 ($1.57). HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of GNC stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 153.80 ($2.01). 6,981,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,177. The firm has a market cap of £809.78 million and a PE ratio of -59.15. Greencore Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.20 ($3.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.35.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

