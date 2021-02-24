Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.
Imdex Company Profile
