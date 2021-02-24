Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DMC Global reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 205,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,484. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $966.66 million, a PE ratio of -167.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

