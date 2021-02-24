Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Azul posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($7.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 1,715,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,111. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 275,640 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

