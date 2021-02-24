Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 1,925,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,542. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.