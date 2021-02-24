Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Trading Up 5.8%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 177,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 83,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $545.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.