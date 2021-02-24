Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 112,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 71,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 123,865 shares of company stock worth $1,459,132 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

