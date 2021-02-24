Adacel Technologies Limited (ADA.AX) (ADA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 14th

Adacel Technologies Limited (ADA.AX) (ASX:ADA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39.
About Adacel Technologies Limited (ADA.AX)
