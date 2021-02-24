Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:JLG)

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX)
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.