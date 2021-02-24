Pro Medicus Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

In related news, insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$45.97 ($32.84), for a total value of A$45,970,000.00 ($32,835,714.29).

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

